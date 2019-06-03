Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Resources More Obituaries for Theron Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theron Nelson

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Theron Lyle Nelson, 75, of Rexburg, died May 31, 2019, at his home of natural causes. He was born March 14, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho to Lester and Hazel Nelson. He spent the early years of his life in Clementsville, Idaho on the family farm. He attended his first years of school at the one room schoolhouse there. The family then moved to a new home in Rexburg where he continued to attend school in town while living and working at the farm during the summers. During Junior High and High School, he enjoyed playing saxophone in the concert band, jazz band, and pep band. He graduated from Madison High School then attended Idaho State University.



Through mutual friends, Theron met Mary Ellen Spring. They were married August 16,1968 in Smithfield, Utah. They and their children were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on December 3, 1983. His favorite times were those spent with his family.



Theron spent every summer of his life on the farm, with the exception of the year he spent in Vietnam with the Idaho National Guard 116th Combat Engineers Battalion. His time in Vietnam was spent operating a bulldozer and building roads, bridges and airstrips. He then went into the seed cleaning business with his brother Carl while continuing to work with his father on the farm during the summers. In 1982 the seed business was sold and Theron moved his family toRexburg to be closer to the farm. Theron was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings and assignments.



Theron is survived by his wife, Mary, children Lisa (Nate) Horton, Diane (Chet) Ross, and Jeff (Michelle) Nelson, grandchildren John, Cristina, and Matthew Horton, Sam, Gillian, and Bridget Ross, and Joseph and Lydia Nelson as well as his siblings Carl (Connie) Nelson, Clara (Doug) Olsen, Vera (Richard) Merrell, and Joy (Bill) Wingo as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Alison Horton.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, at 11:00 am at the Rexburg Center Stake building, 590 Summerwood Dr, Rexburg, ID. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, June 4th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg and from 10:00 to 10:45 Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Madison County Veterans and Idaho Honor Guard.