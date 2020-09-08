Thomas Ray Beckstead, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Eden Home Health Care and Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Thomas was born June 20, 1951, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Raymond Clive Beckstead and Pearl Mildred Kunz Beckstead. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and went on to work for Smitty's Steak & Pancake House for twenty years before his health required him to retire.
He enjoyed fishing, playing card games, collecting and watching John Wayne movies, and dreaming of the Ruby River in Montana.
He is survived by his sister, Kim (Terry) Chesnovar of Idaho Falls; half-sister, Cheryl (Blaine) Cooper of Scottsdale Arizona; nephew, Brian Chesnovar; and three grandnieces; Chelsie Bachir, and Madison and Katelyn Chesnovar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-sister, Geraldine Cummings.
A big thanks to Bran, Randy, and Trad Heyrend for their help and support throughout the years.
We would also like to thank Eden Home Health Care and Aspen Hospice and the staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided during these last few months.
Lastly, our family would also like to thank those kind and caring members of our community who also helped Tom throughout his travels to the mall, the various stores, and transportation.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.