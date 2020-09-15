Thomas "Tom" Edward Potter of Pocatello, Idaho, died September 13, 2020.



He was born on May 26,1956 in Idaho Falls Idaho to Effie Florence Emery Potter and Donald Gene Potter. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1974. At the age of 17, his long career in the flooring industry began with the carpet department at Sears and Roebuck in Idaho Falls. Tom would go on to owning his own thriving business, Carpet Plus Color Tile in Pocatello.



He married his high school sweetheart, Diana Gay McAtee on October 11, 1975. They lived in Idaho Falls where they welcomed daughter Brooklynne in 1978. In 1981, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho.



In the four decades Tom lived in Pocatello, he was deeply involved in various civic and artistic organizations and endeavors particularly the Rotary Club of Pocatello and the Westside Players Inc where he served as President for many years.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diana, daughter Brooklynne, granddaughter Stella, mother Effie Florence, brothers Donald (Diane) Potter and Michael (Cheri) Potter. He is preceded in death by his father Donald, and his brother, Kenneth Potter.



In leu of flowers, please make contributions in Tom's memory to Valley Mission, Fort Hall ROAR, Westside Players, Rotary Club of Pocatello, any local or regional arts, Veteran's group, animal welfare organization, BLM, NAACP, any animal shelter or any grave in Mt. View cemetery.



A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home and again on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM. THE FAMILY IS REQUIRING MASKS BE WORN WHILE ATTENING THE VIEWING.



