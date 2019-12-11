|
Thomas F. "Tommy" Fabricius, 86, of Aurora, Colorado, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parker Adventist Hospital. He was born February 2, 1933 in rural Fort Collins, Colorado to Ferdinand and Mollie (Mitchell) Fabricius.
Tom grew up in the Wheatland, Wyoming area. He entered the U.S. Air Force, working as a jet mechanic. He was an Airman 3rd Class, serving during the Korean War. After his discharge he attended the University of Wyoming, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. Tom worked for Holly Sugar in Torrington, Wyoming. He then went into the insurance business for AAL (Aid Association for Lutherans) in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Tom loved to golf, travel and his favorite hobby was tinkering in his garage. He could fix virtually anything.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Dianne Luberda (Jack) of Hinsdale, Illinois and Janet Homeier of Aurora, Colorado; son, Lee Fabricius of Aurora, Colorado; brothers, Jim Fabricius (Pat) of Zephys Hills, Florida and Al Fabricius (Karen) of Fergus Falls, North Dakota; three grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob and Hailee; one great-grandson, Eli and his shitzu, "Ferd", who was his constant companion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, in June 1995 and his son, Dale, in 2019.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 11, 2019