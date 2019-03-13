Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Taylor

Thomas Johnson Taylor, 42, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2019. He was born March 29, 1976, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Vern and LaNea Taylor.



Tom grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1994. He also attended EIVTC and took online courses from Eastern Kentucky University, studying to become a Fire Protection Engineer.



Tom had a great love of all sports-especially basketball. His favorite teams were BYU and the San Antonio Spurs.



In November of 2001, he married Kimberly Damalos, to which a son, Kaden, was born in December of 2003. Tom and Kimberly later divorced. More than anything, Tom loved spending time with his son, Kaden, and everyone else in his extended family.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Portugal. He always had a great desire to be of service to others, which led him to a career in firefighting. He served as a firefighter in both Ammon and Blackfoot, Idaho. Tom also spent several years working at the INL as a Health Physics Technician.



Tom is survived by his son, Kaden Taylor of Layton, Utah; his parents: Vern and LaNea Taylor of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his sister, Susan (Craig) Johanson of Ucon, Idaho; his brothers: Michael (Ariana) Taylor of Manteca, California and Robert (Misty) Taylor of Ammon, Idaho; and his sister, Melanie (Chris) Spencer of South Jordan, Utah; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Virginia Taylor and Wallace and Fae Johnson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 9:30- 10:45 a.m., prior to services. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2019