Thon Hugh Powell, 90, of Salem, died October 23, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from complications of pneumonia.
Thon was born in Heman, Idaho to James Raymond Powell and Agnes Pearl Terry on August 7, 1930 at his paternal grandparent's home. He was the seventh of thirteen children. During the depression, he grew up on a farm near the Parker-Egin sand hills. There was a lot of hard work to be done, but the siblings worked and played together while enjoying the freedom of rural life in Fremont County. He attended schools in Heman, Edmunds, Rexburg, Sugar City and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1948.
From November 1950 to November 1953, Thon served as a radio operator in the 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels), Medical Battalion, A Company, which was stationed in Germany. He was in the same unit for his entire military service and earned the rank of Corporal.
After his discharge from the Army, Thon returned home to Salem, Idaho, where he met Darletta Grace Ball. She was playing the piano at the old Salem Church for mutual (MIA). For him, it was love at first sight.
On June 22, 1955, Thon and Darletta were married in the Idaho Falls Temple.
They lived in Sugar City when they were first married. He attended Ricks College majoring in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering. While living in Sugar City, they had their first two children, Sandra and Shellie. In the early sixties, they moved to Salem where their family was complete with the addition of Penny and Bryan.
Thon worked in the farming and auto parts industries. He milked cows for the LDS Dairy near Sugar City and later worked for Meyers Brothers Feedlot. In 1965, he started at Parts Service and Henderson Automotive Warehouse, where he was employed for 30 years. He had a knack for being able to fix any engine he came across. He also loved working with wood and made several items for his family. He was very talented and excelled in whatever he tried. He loved to travel, go fishing, 4 wheeling, and to all the local high school and Mountain West college sports events he could attend. He always had great stories to tell about his adventures no matter what he did. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in their different events of interest and would always encourage them. He was known as a "Super Fan" because he supported so many student athletes.
Thon and Darletta supported each other and their children as they pursued their hobbies and interests in gardening; camping, traveling, square dance, and ballroom dancing. They enjoyed traveling from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, South Korea, and most of the United States. On March 25, 1996, the love of his life, Darletta, passed away.
As a life-long, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings including Young Men President (MIA), Ward Clerk, Executive Secretary, Sunday School President, Seventy, Cub Scout Leader, and Boy Scout Leader. He and Darletta worked as Family Record Extraction Missionaries. He loved serving in the Rexburg Idaho temple from 2010 to 2019 under three different temple presidents.
He ministered to many with his quiet acts of selfless service, like milking cows for a neighbor recovering from a serious auto accident; helping stranded motorists with auto parts; clearing snow from neighbor's driveways, and participating in church welfare or service projects. He always looked for ways to help others in need.
Thon is survived by his children: Sandra Powell, Shellie Powell, and Penny (Shane) Wright of Rexburg, Idaho, and Bryan (Maria) Powell of Chowchilla, California; 10 grandchildren, Nicole (Mitchell) Heiner, Hadley (Madison) Wright, Zachory (Rebekah) Powell, Katelyn (Sean) Shiner, Alyssa (Samuel) Payne, Mykala (Grant) Stockett, Nicolas Wright, Jaxon Powell, Dillan Wright, and Danielle Powell; and almost six great grandchildren, Ruger, Wyatt, and Kolter Heiner; Knox and Brixton Wright; and baby Shiner; brothers LaVar, Leon, and Don Powell, sister Shirley Lewis, and sister-in-law Julia Powell Zinie.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Darletta; his parents; brothers, Rulon, Wendell, Seth, and Gerald; sisters Verla, Eloise, Evelyn, and Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 11 a.m. in the Salem Ward Chapel at 3470 North Salem Road. A viewing for immediate family and close friends will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. just prior to the service. Interment will be in Parker Cemetery with military rites.
