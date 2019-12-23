|
Timothy Hugh Baldwin, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on December 15, 2019 at Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Tim was born on August 28, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Hugh and Marie Baldwin. He spent his early childhood and attended school in the Tyhee area. When he was nine years old his family moved to the Moreland area and bought a farm. He enjoyed growing up on the Baldwin Ranch, riding horses, milking cows, moving pipe, and working in the potato harvest. He taught himself to play the guitar and was the lead singer in a band in high school. He attended Snake River High School and Ricks College.
Tim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in several capacities, including Bishop and High Councilor.
Tim made his home in Arizona where he raised his five children and had a long, successful career working for Beneficial Life Insurance Company. His greatest passions were spending time with his children and grandchildren, singing, playing the guitar, watching his family participate in athletic and musical events, and teaching them about the Gospel and our Savior. He always loved being with his children and grandchildren, especially playing at the park and going on road trips.
He is survived by his three sons, Shon of Mesa, Arizona, Matthew of Mesa, Arizona, Jacob of Gilbert, Arizona; two daughters, Mary (Phil) Collins of Mesa, Arizona, and Rachel (Mike) Dickerson of Gilbert, Arizona; one brother, Nick (Susan) Baldwin of Blackfoot, Idaho; three sisters, Karen (Byron) Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sue (Brett) Manwaring of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Jane (Rick) Tew of Moreland, Idaho; two sisters-in-law, Sally Baldwin of Moreland, Idaho, and Carolina Baldwin of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and grandchildren, Angel, Matthew, Rachel, Chanelle, Brooklyn, Caden, Charlotte, Meela, and Daniel.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Van William Baldwin and Abram Hatch Baldwin.
His family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Chandler Regional Medical Center and Ironwood Cancer and Research Center.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 650 S. Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by Bunker Family Funeral Homes, 2100 E. Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 23, 2019