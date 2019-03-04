Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Phillipp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy Phillipp

1983 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Timothy James Phillipp passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35, on March 2, 2019, at his home.



Tim was born on June 30, 1983 to John Michael Phillipp and Peggy Burnside Phillipp in Idaho Falls, Idaho and attended Idaho Falls High School. Tim enjoyed the outdoors with his family and friends and his dog Maverik who was faithfully by his side! He loved spending time fishing, camping, and riding dirt bikes. Tim had an infectious smile and was always willing to pitch in and help when he was needed. His nieces and nephews loved that he would always get down and play games with them, just like he was one of the kids. Tim will be missed by many and was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.



Tim is survived by parents, John and Peggy Phillipp of Iona, ID; siblings, Michael (Shannon) Phillipp of Ucon, ID;



Jeanie Hernandez of Idaho Falls, ID; Kenneth (Crista) Phillipp of Las Vegas, NV; Amanda Phillipp of Billings, MT; Daniel O'Brien of Boise, ID; and Jacob (Natalie) O'Brien of Kuna, ID; grandfather, Herman Phillipp of Idaho Falls, ID; former spouse, Crystal Phillipp of Idaho Falls, ID; stepdaughter, Brooklynn Hollaway of Idaho Falls, ID; and two stepsons, David Hollaway and Kyle Hollaway of Idaho Falls, ID.



Tim is preceded in death by his grandmother, Bernice Phillipp, his grandparents Vernile and Donna Burnside, his Uncle Ed Phillipp, Uncle Dave O'Brien, and his cousin Nick Phillipp.



Your light may have been extinguished but your flame will never leave our hearts!



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Iona 1st Ward (5169 Denning Avenue) with Bishop Randy Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon) and on Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.



