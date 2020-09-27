Tina Louise DeGiulio, passed away, September 19, 2020 in Pingree, Idaho peacefully at her home.
Tina was born on April 4, 1956 to Owen and Bethine Wright in Brea,California. She was the youngest of four siblings, their happy little caboose! She loved living in California, being in the sun with her feet in the sand and being outdoors. She also enjoyed the numerous hours she spent rock hunting with her dad, uncovering nature's beautiful gifts.
Tina moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1967, where her parents later divorced. Her dad Owen met and married Hannah Duchscher. She and her dad moved to Moreland where she joined her stepfamily. She was finally able to fully embrace her love of all animals and nature.
She attended Snake River High school where she met and fell in love with Dominick (Nick) DeGiulio. They were married on February 9, 1974 and moved to Pingree to start their new life.
For Tina, life in Pingree with Nick's family was a gift. She was able to learn the Italian culture and traditions and add them to her own family culture and traditions. She learned how to work as a family to grow and raise the food which would nourish her family. She also learned how to prepare that food in ways she never knew existed. She loved to cook and make people happy.
Nick and Tina added three children to their family: Giulio, Nicole and Daniel. One thing that was instilled in her children from day one was, "A person did not need to share the same blood for someone to be family.". The De Giulio house was known as the house where you were always welcome and the door was always open. If you were fortunate enough to spend some time at their house, you would walk away with more than you came with.
Tina's hobbies included writing poetry, doing crafts, gardening and being outside. Some of her favorite times spent outside were watching her flowers and listening to the many birds that called her yard "home". She and Nick enjoyed their time spent together outside on the back patio during the summer evenings. They would watch as the "wildlife" transitioned at dusk with the momma birds yelling for their babies to go back to the nest. Many of her children's summer evenings ended in a similar manner. It was just mom yelling across the townsite from the front step for her "little birds" to come back home as well.
Tina loved a good summer storm and watching the thunder and lightning from the safety of the back porch with her dog Angel on her lap. The louder the thunder, the bigger and brighter the lightning, the more she enjoyed it. Another favorite pastime of Nick and Tina during their time outside was looking up at the stars, taking in their beauty. We know they are now a part of that beauty and brilliance and will forever be with us. No more "Missed Moments", only happiness and love.
Tina is survived by her children; Giulio (Danika) DeGiulio of Pocatello, Nicole (John) Rausch of Herriman, UT and Daniel (Lexcie) DeGiulio of Pingree. Her brother Archie (Claudia) Wright of Yorba Linda, California and sister Corilee (Fred) Fairrmond of Sharon, Pennsylvania; Her brother in law Danilo (Tina) DeGiuli of Pocatello, Her sister in law Oleva (Steve) Blessinger of Blackfoot. 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and her loving pup, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick (Nick) De Giulio; her father, Owen Winfred Wright, her mother Bethine Alice Clothier Wright, her step mother Hannah Duchscher, her mother and father in law; Dante and Annunziata "Nancy" DeGiuli, and her brothers Lawrence Wright and Gregory Wright as well as step siblings.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
