|
|
|
Tom Mix Likes, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 15, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Tom was born June 18, 1938, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Richard Lavar Likes and Dora Mary Foster. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended O.E. Bell Junior High.
On June 2, 1961, he married Wanda Mae Fuell in Idaho Falls. Together they raised six children. Tom and Wanda made their home in Idaho Falls, where Tom worked as a truck driver.
Tom was a great outdoorsman and spent many hours hunting, camping, and fishing. He became a true master fisherman. He also enjoyed working on cars and worked in the motorpool while he was in the Army.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Likes; sons, Richard Alvin Likes and Tom Max (Stephanie) Likes; daughters, Teresa Kay (Larry) Ziolkowski, Dora Mary (Kevin) Renfro, and Susan Ann (Terry) Hansing; 17 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rusty and Delbert Likes; an infant brother; sisters, Bertha, Violet, Viola, Florence, and Jeanette Likes; daughter, Louisa Marie Fuell; son-in-law, Jay Henson Lords; and grandson, Robert.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 20th, 2019 at the Lincoln Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 17, 2019