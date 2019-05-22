Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Tom Maley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Tom Maley

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dr. Thomas Joseph Maley, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 21, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Tom was born June 26, 1944, in Roosevelt, New Jersey, to Thomas Joseph Maley Sr. and Josephine Beatrice Holahan Maley. He grew up and attended schools in New Jersey, and graduated from medical school there. He served in the United States Navy.



On June 22, 1996, he married Lisa Marie Rydalch in Idaho Falls. Tom and Lisa made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Tom worked as a cardiologist at EIRMC. He brought the cath lab to Idaho Falls and performed the first ever cathertization at what later became EIRMC. He did thousands of the procedure over the years. He was well respected and well liked by the staff and other doctors. After 34 years, he retired as a cardiologist in 2011.



He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking, travel, and bird hunting.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Maley of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brandon (Sally) Maley of Greenboro, NC; and daughter, Briana (Neal Cohen) Maley of Takoma Park, MD; stepdaughter, Jessi (Nic) Donnelly of Idaho Falls, ID; and stepdaughter, Alli (Michael) McFarlane of Boise, ID; and nine grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Joseph Maley, Sr., mother, Josephine Beatrice Maley, and brothers, James and John Maley.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Deacon Chris Reilly officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 10:45 am., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 22, 2019