Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery

1936 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email William Thomas "Tom" Reed, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 2, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Tom was born July 25,1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to George H. Reed and Stephanie Reed. He attended schools in the area. Following graduation from high school, he went to junior college prior to joining the U.S. Navy. Tom received his Navy wings from the Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He made the Navy his career, served as a fighter pilot, and earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander flying over 200 combat missions in Vietnam.



On May 28,1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Kay Ann Stemke, in Franklin Park, Illinois, and they were married for 59 years. They had five children, Mark, Kim, Kris, Kathy, Kelly, and adopted granddaughter, Brittany. They lived in El Centro, Monterey, and San Diego, California, prior to retiring in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Tom enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears games and was a loyal, lifelong fan. His most recent trip to Chicago to see both teams was in the Fall of 2016 with Kay, Kim, and Billy. The Cubbies won the World Series two months later, which fulfilled his lifetime dream. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kay Ann Reed of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mark (Kathy) Reed of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Kim Brown of Ammon, ID, Kathy (Mike) Patrick of Fairview, MT, Kelly (Greg) Robinson of San Diego, CA, and Brittany (Chris) Hillam of Smithfield, UT; brother, George (Judy) Reed of Whittier, CA; sister, Dorothy Reed of Gresham, OR; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kris McMahon; sister, Lenora; grandson, Brett; and a stepbrother, Bill Holdsworth.



"Dad, you held my hand when I was young and now you forever hold my heart. I hope that you know the enormous impact that you have on my life. You are not only my Dad, but my very best friend, mentor, sports-watching buddy, gizmo-playing partner, and father figure to Billy. Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of respect, discipline, loyalty, integrity, and honor. Words cannot express to the fullest extent how proud I am to be your daughter. Everything positive that I have ever done in my life was because of you. I am your clone and my greatest accomplishment in life is being Rat Reed's daughter. It's time for you to soar with the eagles; you have earned that. You deserve to be free of pain. I need you to know that you will forever be my hero and always will be the wind beneath my wings. Love, Your Kimbo"



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Comfortable wear is requested and black attire is an option, but is not necessary.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 9, 2019