Tommy Gene Jorgensen, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 19, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family.
Tom was born August 5, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melburn Jorgensen and Kate Anita Walker Jorgensen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School.
On June 14, 1956, he married Eva Jean Haroldsen. They were blessed with four children, Kathy, Kelly, Kyle and Kendall. They made their home in Idaho Falls where Tom worked as a Mechanic for Ed Browning, later to become B.A. Wackerli. He was hired on with the Idaho Falls Fire Department in 1971, where he proudly trained with the first group of Paramedics to serve the City of Idaho Falls. Tom and Eva Jean were later divorced. He married Dana Lee Keller in April of 1989. He retired from the Fire Department in 1996.
He enjoyed his retirement by wintering in Yuma, Arizona. He loved Chuckar baseball games, travelling, golf and going out to lunch.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Kathy Jorgensen of Idaho Falls and Kelly (Pat) Decker of Buffalo, MN; sons, Kyle (Alesha) Jorgensen of Shelley, ID, and Kendall (Sandy) Jorgensen of Ammon, ID; brother, Mike (Sherie) Jorgensen of Idaho Falls; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mel and Anita Jorgensen; wife, Dana Jorgensen; brother, Kay Jorgensen; and grandson, Kuade Jorgensen.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 21, 2020