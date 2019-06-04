Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Tonya Hunting Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tonya Hunting

Tonya Rae Hunting Coleman, 49, of Menan, Idaho passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, after a long valiant fight against cancer. Tonya is the daughter of Robert Brent Hunting and Susan Elaine Poole Hunting, she was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on October 4, 1969. Tonya graduated from Rigby High School. She worked for twelve years as a Veterinarian Technician for Bramwell Animal Clinic. She then worked for Zion's Bank in Rigby, Idaho as a teller then later as a Customer Service Representative for several years. On December 13, 1997, she married Lynn Coleman in Menan, Idaho; they were blessed with 3 children. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had been involved in Cub Scouting, and was an Achievement Day Leader. She enjoyed piecing quilts, drawing, crocheting, camping with family and going for horseback rides. She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Coleman, of Menan, daughter, Kristin Coleman of Rigby; sons, Travis (Ashley) Coleman of Rigby, Lance (Megan) Coleman of Menan, parents, Robert Brent Hunting and Susan Elaine Poole Hunting of Menan; sisters; Kathy (Jared) George, of Mapleton, Utah, Melinda (Barry) Baledge of Idaho Falls; brothers, Kirt (Jane) Hunting of Menan; Allen Hunting of Menan; 5 grandchildren, Kaylee and Addison Mugleston, Lynnlee, Karley and Stockton Coleman all of Rigby. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Menan 2nd Ward Chapel 3547 E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Menan. Her family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 4, 2019