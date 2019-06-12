Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Tracey Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tracey Taylor

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Tracey Louise Taylor passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. She was born in Spokane, WA on Aug. 31, 1954, to John E. Taylor and Janice P Montague Taylor. She grew up in Washington, Idaho, and Utah. She graduated from Weber State University with her Bachelor's degree and the University of Utah with her Master's degree.



Tracey enjoyed many things in life including the great outdoors, flower gardening, shopping, local baseball games, yoga, and spending time with friends.



She enjoyed traveling to many places throughout her life including going to Belize, China, Mexico, and Kenya. She had a home in Alaska and found solace and happiness in her cabin on the Kenai Penisula. Most recently she and Jay enjoyed spending winter months in the home in Pahrump, Nevada, with golfing as a regular activity.



Tracey gave generously to many charities and volunteered her time to many organizations including Idaho Falls Museum, the food pantry, the IF Accessibility Task Force, the Big Brother/Big Sister program, and Cook Inlet Keeper.



Her loving spirit will be profoundly missed by all of her friends and family.



She is survived by her soulmate, Jay Thornley of Idaho; her twin sister, Diane, and brother-in-law, Dan Skipwith of Alaska; her brother, Stephen Taylor of New Mexico; nephews: Kelly Taylor Skipwith, Clancy Taylor Skipwith, and Jack Taylor; her basset hounds whom she shared this journey in life with.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a in Tracey's honor.



A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tues., June 18, 2019, at the Eagles Lodge, 635 Hemmert, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on June 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries