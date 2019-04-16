Resources More Obituaries for Tracy Langenwalter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tracy Art Langenwalter

1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Tracy Art Langenwalter, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.



Tracy was born September 30, 1957, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Arthur Leland Langenwalter and Jerry Maxine Nugent Langenwalter. He graduated from Aberdeen High School, and then went on to Vo-Tech at ISU where he obtained his drafting certificate. After many years of hard work he received his bachelor's degree in Applied Technology from ISU in 1996, the same year his daughter graduated from high school. Growing up he spent many hours painting houses with his dad. For many years he enjoyed designing house plans in his free time. He dedicated his career to working at the INL for 41 years, where he was currently an engineering manager. His coworkers were his second family and many of them were like brothers to him.



On March 12, 1977, he married the love of his life, Kathy Diane Pinkerton, who he spent 42 years with. To this union was born one daughter, Chay. He loved his nieces and his nephews as his own. He loved spending time with his family and would do anything for them. Tracy and Kathy loved travelling together, especially camping. They had many adventures and sought after the journey rather than the destination.



Tracy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed philosophizing.



Tracy is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Langenwalter of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Chay (Brent) Colborn of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Maxine Smith of Boise, ID; brother, Martin Langenwalter of Boise, ID; and grandson Caleb Colborn.



Tracy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Langenwalter, and sister, Shelly Langenwalter.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Apr. 16, 2019