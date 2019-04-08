Resources More Obituaries for Trent Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Trent Thompson

1973 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Trenton Douglas Thompson, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 6, 2019.



Trent was born October 1, 1973, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Douglas Glen Thompson and Vickie Deffinger Sanders. He grew up in East Idaho and graduated from Skyline High School. He then settled in Boise, Idaho, where he raised his family.



He enjoyed fishing, snow boarding, hunting, biking, soccer, cooking, art, and was an avid Boise State Broncos fan. He was an amazing father to his children, Rainee, Sydney, and Isaac. His passion in life was being the best Dad.



Trent is survived by his daughter, Rainee (Blake) Dorer of Spangdahlem Air Force Base, Germany; daughter, Sydney Thompson of Meridian, ID; son, Isaac Thompson of Meridian, ID; father, Douglas Thompson of Meridian, ID; mother, Vickie Sanders of Idaho Falls; sister, Heather (Kevin) Kempf of Idaho Falls; brother, Matthew Thompson of Idaho Falls; sister, Courtney (Matthew) Hutson of Idaho Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Thompson; and grandparents, Paul and Genevieve Deffinger.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. and Friday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trent's children at https://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-trents-kids.



