Triana Marie Galley, beloved mother, sister and daughter passed away tragically on August 4th, 2019 in Island park, ID.
She leaves behind three beautiful children, Jaxon Dean (8), Paislee Marie (5), and Boston Wade (4), her best friend and cherished sister Amber Langlais of Ashburn, GA, her brother Percy Padilla II of Oakland, CA, and her loving parents Lisa and Percy Padilla of Rigby, ID and Russell and Cindy Pankievich of Ashburn, GA. In additional to family, Triana leaves behind many deeply loved friends. Her Grandparents Boyd and Brenda Westover, Alan Opsahl, and William and Els-Britt Pankievich preceded her in death.
Triana was born in Escondido, CA on 12-6-90. She attended schools in Oceanside, CA and graduated from Oceanside High School. Her time as a cheerleader there was a highlight of her school years. Triana lived in Stuttgart, Germany and Yuma, AZ before moving to Rigby, ID. She was a Christian and enjoyed attending church in Yuma.
After settling in Rigby, ID Triana began working at Ardent Pest Control. As a single mother, she worked hard to support her three children. She became the billing manager and adored her job and all the wonderful friends she met there.
Services for Triana will be held At Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby ID 83442 (208) 745-6604. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 8th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 9th, with viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the service at 1:00 p.m. Internment will take place at Sutton Cemetery in Archer, ID immediately after service.
Triana was a beautiful young woman, inside and out. Hardworking and fun-loving, she dedicated her life to raising her kids and spending time with family and friends. Her devastating loss will be felt by many who loved her. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 6, 2019