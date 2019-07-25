Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Troy Ricks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Troy Ricks

1961 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Troy Owen Ricks, 57, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away Tues., July 23, 2019, at his daughter's home in Rexburg. He was under the care of One Source Hospice.



Troy was born on Sept. 6, 1961, in Idaho Falls, ID to Franklin Owen and Mary Angeline Bush Ricks. He grew up in Ammon, Shelley and Idaho Falls. He attended Bonneville High School but graduated from Skyline High School in 1979.



In Jan. 1980, he joined the US Army. He was discharged in Dec. 1983. While serving he was able to go to school and became an Image Interpreter.



After he was discharged from the Army he worked for Basic American Foods, Smith Chevrolet, Shilo, Easy Way Taxi Service, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



On Sept. 21, 1985, he married Marsha Hendricks in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised their daughter, Amber. Marsha passed away on April 7, 2017.



Troy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various areas of the church such as Scout Master, Ward/Stake Mission Leader, Sunday School President, Elder's Quorum 1st Counselor and Singles Adult Representative.



He enjoyed playing checkers and was Checker State Champion for 3 years. He had his HAM radio license and enjoyed classic cars, coin collecting, metal detecting, visiting ghost towns and was an avid bigfoot enthusiast. Above everything, he enjoyed being with his family.



"We will miss our loving, kind, spiritual Father, grandfather, brother and friend. Whose quick whit and positive attitude was felt by all who knew him. He was genuine, friendly, fun, and included everyone."



He is survived by his daughter, Amber Joelle (Stephen) Beasley of Rexburg, ID; his grandchildren: Bailey and Leihm Beasley of Rexburg, ID; his sisters: Carrie (Brad, deceased) Birch of Shelley, ID, Sally (William) Lewis of Ucon, ID and Kristie (Kim) Thompson of Twin Falls, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Ricks and his parents: Franklin and Mary Ricks.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Sat., July 27, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Fri., July 26, 2019, and one hour prior to services Saturday. Burial will be at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019