Tyson Barry Dennert passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in a plane crash along with his father-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, and 4 other extended family members. He was the joy and light of our life. Tyson was born on October 2, 1993, in Idaho Falls to Barry and Lori Dennert. He was the supportive husband of his high school sweetheart, Jessica Hansen Dennert, and father of two, soon to be three, children.
Tyson was taught early to have a solid work ethic. He was passionate and dedicated to sports, education, family, and the gospel. He spent countless hours practicing sports with his dad and his friends. When no one else was available, he could be found in the backyard dropping back and firing passes into the family hammock. He also spent countless hours playing basketball in the driveway. He loved playing quarterback his senior year at Skyline High School, which provided fond memories of the sport and cherished friendships. As quarterback, the Post Register stated in 2011 that, "Tyson Dennert [is] rewriting the record books at Skyline." Tyson was involved in student government as well as having played football, basketball, and baseball for Skyline High School. Tyson's love for sports continued well past high school. He played intramural flag football, basketball, and softball throughout his time at both BYU and UW School of Dentistry. A few weeks before his death, Tyson Dennert quarterbacked his Dental School team to the Intramural Championship final games-- where they won.
After high school, Tyson served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Saltillo, Mexico. He loved serving in Mexico, loved speaking the Spanish language, and especially loved the people. A part of Tyson's heart will always remain in Mexico with the people and the companions with whom he served.
After his mission, Tyson attended Brigham Young University in Provo. With dedication and many hours of studying, Tyson was able to graduate with a bachelor's degree in Microbiology in just over 3 years -- while maintaining his full academic scholarship. Even with the hectic class and study schedule, Tyson was able to marry the girl of his dreams, start a family, and attend every home BYU football game. During his time at BYU, he also worked many side jobs including night shift as a janitor at BYU, instructor at the MTC, and cared for his special needs friend. Working with this special needs friend was one of the most rewarding and life changing jobs Tyson ever had.
Jessica Hansen fell in love with Tyson as a young girl. She would often tell her friends and family, "Tyson loves me -- he just doesn't know it yet." During their senior year, the affection became mutual, and they dated until Tyson left on his mission. During that year, they were all but inseparable. The photographer taking Tyson's senior pictures noted, "I would never have believed a high school kid knew what love was, but Tyson Dennert knew love like the air he was breathing." Tyson talked to everyone who would listen about Jessica and his big plans to marry her after his mission.
In March of 2015, Tyson and Jessica were married and sealed together forever in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Tyson and Jessica loved marriage and believed that they were made for each other. Tyson wanted nothing more than to make Jessica feel loved and cherished every day of her life. They welcomed their daughter, Hanley, in August of 2016 and then their son, William, in April 2018. Written in an essay by Tyson in January of 2018, "Hanley ... is the joy of our life. Nothing makes me happier than spending time with my family and knowing that they are happy as well. My experience as a father is nothing like I expected. In some aspects, it is much harder than I signed up for, but at the same time, nothing is easier than loving your own child. In fact, we love being parents so much, we have a new one on the way, coming April 2018."... and now again in April 2020. Tyson was remembered by friends and classmates as someone who would work as hard and quick as he could so he could get home to his family. Tyson would sprint home from school each day because he couldn't wait to hug Jessica and wrestle with Hanley and William. He would also rub Jessica's belly and sing to their little girl in the womb. Being a father and husband is where Tyson was his best and truest self.
Tyson was currently in his second year of Dental School at the University of Washington in Seattle. His goal was to specialize after dental school and become an orthodontist. Tyson's long-term plans centered around Jessica, a bunch of kids, a house on a big plot of ground, and making endless memories together. Tyson had already purchased basketball shoes for Hanley and Will, even though the kids will have to grow a few more years before they will fit. He couldn't wait to coach them, take them on trips, and buy them a couple of dogs, which he had already named. Tyson's only concern about having another baby was if his busy dental school schedule would allow him to give three kids all the love, time, and attention that he wanted them to have. There is no doubt that his children will know how important and meaningful they each were to him.
Tyson is survived by his sweetheart, other half, and wife, Jessica Hansen Dennert. Tyson and Jessica have been blessed with two children: daughter, Hanley Jessica, and son, William Barry. Their family will add a new baby girl, due in April. Tyson is also survived by his parents, Barry and Lori Dennert, and three sisters; Jordan (Colter), Jessica, and Brittney.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 South Charlotte Drive, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Village Park Ward building, 1345 Clarence Drive, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
If you would like to share memories and stories with Tyson's children please email them to [email protected] Anyone wishing to donate monetarily to Tyson's children can donate at Zion's Bank to the Tyson Dennert Memorial Fund. Funds can also be mailed to Zion's Bank at 1235 South Utah, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 6, 2019