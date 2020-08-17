Ubalda "Uba" De Los Santos Cisneros, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2020, at Ashley Manor Memory Care in Pocatello. She was under the care of Heritage Home Health and her loving family.
Uba was born May 22, 1954, in San Juan de Abajo, Mexico. She grew up and attended schools in Mexico.
On December 28, 1995, she married Jose Cisneros in Villa Morelos. Uba and Jose made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was a member of the Catholic Church. Uba enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and loved to write. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time her children and grandchildren.
Uba is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Jose Cisneros; daughter, Ana L Llamas of Ammon, ID; son, Ricardo (Angela) Llamas of ID; son, Raul Llamas of ID; son, Jose Alfredo Cisnero of ID; brothers, Alfredo Becerra of Mexico, Sergio Llamas of Carson City, NV; grandchildren, Daniela Baltazar, Isaac Baltazar, Andrea Baltazar, Amanda Gonzales, Veronica Cordona, Fernando Llamas, Rachael Llamas and Mya Llamas.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, with a visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
