Vada Barrie Molen, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Queen Creek, Arizona, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born, together with her twin sister Veda, to the late Andrew Ritchie Barrie and Elva Nielson Barrie on December 3, 1945.
Vada graduated from Bonneville High School in 1964 and completed a year at Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho. She worked at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park and for the National Forest Service in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, before finding her true vocation working for the Social Security Administration, a career that lasted 40 years. Vada married J. Steven Molen, the love of her life, in 1965, and is survived by him; two daughters, Laura Scuri and Michelle (Russell) Schildhauer; and four grandchildren, Ethan, Rachel, Jena, and Lacy.
Vada had a wide variety of interests throughout her life. Golf was a particular passion. She was a very active member of the Idaho Falls Ladies Golf Association and loved to compete in various women's golf competitions. In 2015, she won the Idaho Falls Country Club's Women's golf championship. Vada was also an avid bridge player and belonged to a weekly bridge group. In addition, she also devoted a great deal of time to various civic and philanthropic causes. In particular, she was a member of P.E.O., which promotes the advancement and education of women. She also willingly shared her expertise in Social Security issues with many friends and family members. Finally, Vada loved and appreciated collecting original pieces of art and displayed them throughout her homes.
Vada is survived by her identical twin sister, Veda Barrie Weatherbee, with whom she was very close. They talked every morning and, at times, seemed able to finish each other's sentences. She was also very close to her other siblings which include Betty (Ivan) Huntsman, Barbara (Jerry) Rounds, Mary Lou (Phil) Dupes, and Jodi (Glayson) Pickett. Vada is predeceased by siblings Robert (Shirley) Barrie and Jeanette (Vernon) Foster.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, Idaho. Interment will follow at Ucon Cemetery, 3960 105th N, Ucon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the funeral home.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019