1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On a bright sunny Idaho afternoon on March 14, 2019, a glorious reunion took place. Val Demont Johnson peacefully departed his earthly body to be reunited with his loving wife of 70+ years. Edna Lucille Drewes Johnson was called to Heaven by our Lord and Savior just over a year ago. Dad's wishes and prayers for the past year were finally granted when he was graciously delivered into eternal life with his beloved wife. During his final hours on earth, he was surrounded by an adoring family. While deeply saddened by "our" loss, we take unexplainable relief in knowing that mom and dad are now forever together in the presence of our Lord and Savior.



Val began his earthly journey on November 13, 1923 in Firth, Idaho. He was the seventh of nine children of William Ezra and Ada Dye Johnson. He spent his childhood and teen years in Firth. He left school in his sophomore year, and at the age of 17 joined the United States Navy. (He finished his education and was awarded his GED from Ricks College in 1948. In 2002 Firth High School recognized him with a High School Diploma that also included two other brothers.) He had four brothers that also joined other branches of the military. They all served admirably as part of the "Greatest Generation," during World War II. God was gracious as He safely returned all five sons back to their mother after the war. Dad took immense pleasure in talking about his time in the Navy.



During one of his leave times, he met a lovely lady by the name of Edna Lucille Drewes. We are all truly blessed that on June 5, 1947 they were married. That joyous union resulted in five children. Their marriage served as a role model for all to follow. They were married for just shy of 71 years when mom was called home by our Lord. We often told dad that she had to go first just to get a place ready for him in Heaven.



Shortly after getting married, Val went to work for the Idaho Falls Police Department. His notable career spanned 28 years. He retired in 1975 as the senior Captain on the department. His career forged many close personal relationships that have lasted a lifetime.



After retiring, mom and dad tried a brief stint of living in the Los Angeles area to work with Uncle Garth and Aunt Hazel. (Who incidentally happened to be two brothers that had married two sisters. Dad and Garth were brothers and Mom and Hazel were sisters.) The hustle and bustle of the Big city did not set well with them. After six months, they returned to their loving family and friends in Idaho Falls.



Being the busybody that he was, dad could not be satisfied with living out his retirement in a rocking chair. He successfully set up a business of constructing new homes. He served as the contractor. He also dabbled in managing some bigger commercial construction projects in the Idaho Falls area.



During his free time, he enjoyed many different activities. That would run the gamut from camping, golfing, fishing or occasionally taking cross country road trips with his son-in-law in a Peterbilt truck affectionally referred to as "Old Pete." He was never one to sit still for very long.



Beginning around 1983, mom and dad started their winter journeys to Yuma, Arizona. For 27 years they made the trek south to join their many "Snowbird" friends in the warm Arizona climate. Many lifelong friends, both American and Canadian, were made and still communicate with him.



He is survived by his sister Julia Henderson of Brigham City, Utah; five children: Mary (Glenn) Bowser of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dennis (Vicky) Johnson of Meridian, Idaho; Kelvin (Marsha) Johnson of Eagle, Idaho; Jan (Danny) Fraser of Chubbuck, Idaho; and Brett (Cathi) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was blessed with, and treasured by, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife Edna Lucille Johnson, father William Ezra Johnson, mother Ada Dye Johnson, his two sisters, Louise Walters, and Marion Jones. Five brothers, Wayne Johnson, Morris Johnson, Lewis Johnson, Boyd Johnson and Garth Johnson.



Our comfort rests in the belief that this is not "Goodbye" but merely to say "See you later." We can only imagine the joyous occasion when he got to see the face of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We bask in the glory of having spent our time with him in this earthly life. And anxiously look forward to the day we meet again in the heavenly kingdom our God has prepared for us.



A visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 290 7th St, Idaho Falls, on Thursday, March 21st at 12:00 pm with a memorial service following at 1:00 pm. The committal service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Braille Program, 290 7th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 in Val's Honor.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck-Miller-Hahn Funeral Home in Idaho Falls. Published in Post Register on Mar. 18, 2019