Valerie McUne Flygare, age 46, passed away Christmas morning at her home near Ucon, Idaho. Valerie was born Nov. 2, 1973 in Idaho Falls Idaho to Hal K. and Anke M. McUne. She was the 5th child of 8 siblings and attended Ucon and Iona elementary schools before attending North Bonneville Junior High and graduating from Bonneville High School.
Following high school, Valerie attended Ricks College before marrying Mark Christian Flygare in the Idaho Falls temple. They were later divorced. They had 3 children together, Christian Mark (August 27, 1996) Tyler Knight (born and died July 20, 1998) and Alysha Lynae (April 11, 2000). She completed her schooling at ISU and worked 5 years as a CBRS worker for RHS Services where she worked diligently and devotedly to help the people she was able to serve. Her gentle humor and empathy truly benefited those with whom she worked. She always developed lifelong friendships with good people and became a second mom to the children of her friends and her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Valerie's life was centered around family and friends. She loved everything Disney and worked to take her children to Disneyland and Disney World. She'd hoped to go on a Disney Cruise. Her hobbies and life work was with her children, Christian and Alysha. Her greatest heartache was the death of her Tyler.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Relief Society president, Primary secretary, and as a teacher in Relief Society and primary. At the time of her death, she was co-teaching primary with her mom, where she loved and was loved by the children she taught.
Valerie is survived by her children Christian and Alysha, a future son-in-law Tristin Jon Mudrow, her parents, Hap and Anke; brothers Russell (Dawn) of Lebanon, Oregon, Scott (Treva) from Amalga, Utah, Daniel (Becky) from Provo, UT and Randall (Jennifer), of Cedar City, UT, and by sisters Wendy Norman (Matthew) from Rigby, ID and Cynthia McUne, of Idaho Falls. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Tyler, her sister Brenda and all her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 E 105th N Idaho Falls, ID. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. preceding the funeral. Bishop Matt Porter will officiate and she will be interred at the Ucon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 27, 2019