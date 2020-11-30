Vance Eli Spaulding, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.
Vance was born April 19, 1927 in Thornton, Idaho to Earl E. Spaulding and Gladys V. Thomason.
Vance attended school in Independence and Madison and he graduated from Rigby High School. He attended Utah State University and spent a short time at Ricks College and BYU before graduating from USU with a degree in animal husbandry. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II from 1945-1946. He served on the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Makkasar.
On March 3, 1950 he married Belva Lou Wheeler in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vance and Belva moved to Blackfoot in 1987. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2006. On December 8, 2007 he married Letha Jones-Carlson in Blackfoot. She preceded him in death on February 9, 2014.
Vance worked as a school teacher, and worked at the INL as a secretary for the Chemical and Atomic Energy Commission for eight years. He then returned to the family farm to work, which was his favorite occupation. He then worked for the State Hospital.
Vance was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a gospel doctrine teacher, as counselor in the Grant Ward Bishopric, as a stake missionary, and as a scout leader.
Vance loved to travel and was a voracious reader, mostly about the Civil War era. He also enjoyed his horses, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, and waterskiing.
Vance is survived by his children, Deborah Kaye (Phil) Jordin of Idaho Falls, Christine (Brian) Moroshita of Idaho Falls, Cindy Lou Bikman of Idaho Falls, and Julie Patrice (Gary) French of Grant, ID; siblings, Errol (Sharren) Spaulding of Ririe, Brent (Rilla) Spaulding of Rigby, and Charlamae Jacobsen of Rigby; 13 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Belva Louand Letha; his parents; infant son, Douglas Vance Spaulding; son-in-law, Cliff Harris; siblings, Ray Spaulding, Blair Spalding, Rosalee Wornek, and LaVonna Perry; and grandsons, Dustin Wayne Radford, and Levi Spaulding Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Park Taylor LDS Ward, 1291 W 6500 S, Idaho Falls, ID. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, ID 83221.
Interment will be in the Rire-Shelton Cemetery
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDAuoUVgyYZrjYxValodWjA/live
