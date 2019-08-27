Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Varnel Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Varnel Evans


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Varnel Evans Obituary
Varnel Evans 84 passed away Friday August 23 at his home in Pocatello, Id. He was born May 11 1935 at his grandparents house in Darlington, Idaho. He was the son of Melvin and Lila(Jensen) Evans. He graduated high school at Mackay in 1953 and joined the United States Navy . After 4 years of service to our country he came back to the ranch. He met and married Gloria Babb. To this union 4 children were born. Ricky. (deceased) Rhonda, Tammy & Jason Evans. Sisters: Marion & Hope and brother Jeff. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service's will be announced at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Varnel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.