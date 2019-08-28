|
Varnel Evans 84 passed away Friday August 23 at his home in Pocatello, Id. He was born May 11 1935 at his grandparents house in Darlington, Idaho. He was the son of Melvin and Lila(Jensen) Evans. He graduated high school at Mackay in 1953 and joined the United States Navy . After 4 years of service to our country he came back to the ranch. He met and married Gloria Babb. To this union 4 children were born. Ricky. (deceased) Rhonda, Tammy & Jason Evans. Sisters: Marion & Hope and brother Jeff. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service's will be announced at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 28, 2019