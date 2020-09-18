Vearl John Meina, 84, of Firth passed away September 16, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Vearl was born October 4,1935 in Idaho Falls to Henri Meina and Laura Hackman. He was the second of three children. His younger years were spent working on the family farm. He graduated from Firth High School in 1954 and has lived in the Shelley/Firth area nearly his entire life.
He loved cars! Before being drafted, he attended the technical school at ISU and had completed the auto body, fender and painting course. Returning to Firth he went to work at Joe's Body Shop in Shelley where he painted cars for a couple of years.
He got a job at R.T. French in Shelley. The plant was later sold to Pillsbury and then to Basic American. He retired from the plant in 2002 after 30 years of service.
Vearl was a peacetime soldier. Drafted in 1958, he served in the 26th Infantry of Big Red One in the U.S. Army. He was active duty Army from 1958-1960 and was in Germany for 17 months.
On November 29, 1963 he married Carol Moyer at St. John's Lutheran Church and they have two children. Son John Meina of Firth is the father of two boys, Christopher and Brian. Their daughter Holly (Brian) Johnson also of Firth has four girls, Brandi, Brittani, Brooke, and Kylie. They have been truly blessed with 13 great grandchildren.
Vearl was a life-long Lutheran. His younger years were spent with many aunts, uncles, and cousins at St. John's Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls where he was confirmed and later married in 1963. In 1972 the family moved to Firth and were very active at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Vearl had been a volunteer at The Museum of Idaho for nearly 8 years and really enjoyed meeting new people. He was always working outside and in his garage and spent his days having coffee with friends, fishing, gardening, restoring old cars, reading and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol and his two children, John and Holly (Brian) Johnson, all from Firth. He has an older sister Carole (Winston) Warr of Belleview, WA and younger brother Warren (Barbra) Meina of Firth, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henri and Laura and a grandson, Bodhi Orner, son of Justin and Brooke Orner in 2016.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire staff of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for the amazing care that was given not only this last week but also in early 2019 when he was there for many weeks. You all made him smile and kept him comfortable. A big thank you also to Hands of Hope for their amazing care.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Bethel Lutheran Church at 413 N Main Street in Firth. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Tuesday morning for one hour prior to the services at the church. Military Rites will be performed by David B. Bleak Post 93.
We would also like to invite everyone to join us for a luncheon following the service. It will be held in the park behind the church.
Masks will be available but not required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
