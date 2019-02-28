Resources More Obituaries for Vella Jacobson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vella "Madge" Jacobson

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Vella "Madge" Jacobson, 90, of Irwin, passed away February 27, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living Center.



Madge was born May 14, 1928, in Freedom, Wyoming, to Arlynn Merten Ashment and Vella Drucilla Porter Ashment. She grew up in the Freedom and Alpine area and attended school at Glen and Freedom, Wyoming.



On August 30, 1946, she married Frank Max Jacobson in Dillon, Montana. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 19, 1954. To this union were born seven children, Linda, Quinn, Blake, Blair, Flint, Duff and Vonda. Madge and Max made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Madge was a homemaker and Max's best ranch hand.



She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various capacities including, Relief Society President and served 11 years as a temple ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She devoted her life to her religion and her family. She taught the gospel, loved the gospel, and lived it as well. She is remembered best as a youth Sunday School teacher. She was a hard worker and was dedicated in all things she did.



Madge had a love for animals and the outdoors. She loved to play the accordion and could sing and yodel. She also wrote lovely poetry.



Madge is survived by her daughter, Linda (Reid) Hymas of Iona, ID; son, Quinn (Sandra) Jacobson of Dubois, ID;



son, Blake (Lanae) Jacobson of Irwin, ID; son, Blair (Joy) Jacobson of Irwin, ID; son, Flint (Lisa) Jacobson of Buhl, ID; son, Duff (Bernadette) Jacobson of Buhl, ID; daughter, Vonda (Mike) Zaugg of Ririe, ID;



46 grandchildren, 116 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlynn and Vella Ashment; brothers, Keith, Blaine, Theron, Theo, Norris, and James Ashment; sisters, Katherine and Beula Ashment; and son-in-law, Mike Zaugg.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Palisade Ward, 3109 Swan Valley Hwy, with Bishop Terry Hulse officiating. The family will visit with friends from Monday 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 28, 2019