Resources More Obituaries for Velma Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Velma Campbell

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Velma Nilsson Campbell (80) of Newport, WA passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Newport Long Term Care.



Velma was born October 5, 1938, in Blackfoot, ID the daughter of Veta Grace and Clifford Swain Nilsson. Velma grew up in the Shelley, ID area attending the Shelley schools. After graduating from High School in 1956, Velma attended Ricks College (Now BYU, Idaho) in Rexburg, ID where she studied nursing. She graduated in the last three-year nursing class held in the Idaho Falls Hospital. After completing her nurses training, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia where she met Gary Campbell. After they both returned from their missions they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 23, 1963, and immediately drove the Alaska Highway to Anchorage, AK, they lived through the big earthquake of 1964. There were four children born to this union, Rodney, Sheryl, Keith and Dennis who died at birth. Gary and Velma lived in Alaska, Shelley, ID, Twin Falls, ID and Kennewick, WA later settling in Benton City, WA. Velma worked for many years as a nurse working most of her years at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA where she helped bring many babies into the world. In total she worked over forty years in the nursing industry. She was proud of her nursing career and was very disappointed when she had to retire early because of health problems.



After Velma and Gary retired, they moved into a retirement community for a couple of years later following their youngest son Keith to Newport, WA when he purchased the funeral home there.



Velma is preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Lee, and her infant son Dennis. She is survived by her husband Gary in Newport, WA her children Rodney Campbell (and Bobbie) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sheryl Rhodes (and Rick) of Benton City, WA, Keith Campbell (and Cindy) of Newport, WA, a foster daughter Kathy McGuire (and Doug) of Bothel, WA. Her brother Kenneth Nilsson (and Arvilla) of Idaho Falls, sister Evelyn (and Kent) Terry of Shelley, ID ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as step and foster grandchildren.



A Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17th at 3PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Priest River, ID with viewing starting at 2PM. There will be a viewing at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 675 S. Milton St. in Shelley, ID on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8PM. Velma will be laid to rest on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11AM at the Shelley Cemetery in Shelley, ID.



Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Published in Post Register on May 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.