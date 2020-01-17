|
Veloy Crow Murphy, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. She was under the care of her loving family and end-of-life care.
Veloy was born January 11, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Jesse Hamilton Crow and Iris Gardner Crow. She grew up and attended schools in Montana and graduated from Nashua High School. She also attended Ricks College.
On August 29, 1963, she married Thomas James Murphy in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with five children, DeAnn, Gaylene, Michael, Tonya, and Scott. Veloy and Thomas made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Veloy worked as a bookkeeper for various companies. Thomas passed away on July 23, 1975. On February 4, 1995, she married Bert Albert Murphy in Idaho Falls.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a librarian and visiting teacher. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and sewing. She made a lot of afghans, quilt tops, and dolls. She also enjoyed camping with her family.
Veloy is survived by her daughter, Gaylene (Kenneth) Thomas-Munger of Firth, ID; son, Michael Murphy of Idaho Falls; daughter, Tonya Murphy of Idaho Falls; son, Scott (Amy) Murphy of Ammon, ID; and brothers, Dorian (Lola) Crow of Ammon, ID, Larry (Vivian) Crow of Ammon, ID, Don (Vicky) Crow of Teton, ID, Leland (Rhea) Crow of Blackfoot, ID, Ronny (Louise) Crow of Pahrump, NV; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas Murphy; second husband, Bert Murphy; and daughter, DeAnn Hulse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Ammon 1st Ward, 3000 Central Avenue. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 17, 2020