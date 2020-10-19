Heaven gained a special angel last Friday, October 16, 2020, when Vera Stokes Infanger passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Vera, or as most of us like to call her, Grand, was born on November 28, 1927 to loving parents Heber Earl Stokes and Elmina Austin, just fifteen minutes before her twin sister, Verna. Vera was born in Black Pine, Idaho and moved to Salmon in 1939 with her family. She had 6 siblings, Eldon, Ray (baby), Verna, Phyllis, Dean, and Sherry Stokes who all attended high school in Salmon and many raised their families in the valley. She is survived by her twin sister Verna Clark (Provo, Utah), Phyllis Heywood (Mesa, Arizona), and Sherry Sayer (St. George, Utah).



Vera married her eternal sweetheart, Ray Infanger on November 16, 1948 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After living in Pocatello for a brief time, they moved back to Salmon and raised their seven children on a mink farm and later started a heating and cooling business which we all know as Ray's Heating, Plumbing, and Electric.



Vera is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her three brothers, her son-in-law, Bill, and two grandchildren, E.J. and Cody Infanger. Grand is survived by her seven children: Judy (late Bill) Studebaker from Twin Falls, Erlene (Loren) Arfmann from Salmon, John (Deby) Infanger from Idaho Falls and Gooding area, Cindy (Jim) Hone from Idaho Falls, Jim Bob (Sharon) Infanger from Salmon, LaVerne (Rick) Sessions from Salmon, and Val (Becky) Infanger from Salmon. She is also survived by her 36 grandchildren and 91 great grandchildren (with 2 more on the way) who love her deeply and will miss her greatly. She will be joining two of her special grandkids in heaven, E.J. Infanger and Cody Infanger.



Along with a large family, "Grand" touched the lives and hearts of many in the community of Salmon and all those who met her. Her home was always open and her table always set as her family continued to grow throughout her life with friends and dear loved ones whom she adopted as her own. Grand leaves a legacy of service to her fellow men, a deep testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and an example of independence, hard-work, and a strong voice for her beliefs, her freedoms, and her family.



We will all miss the smell of her homemade bread, intense games of Rook around her table, hearing her cheer at basketball, football, and volleyball games, and her contagious laugh of excitement as she gets tickled pink, usually by one of her grandchildren or great grandchildren. Although this world will miss this kind and exceptional woman greatly, her memories and example will live on in all of us who knew and loved her.



Funeral services for Vera Infanger will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 1:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center in Salmon, Idaho (please be in your seat by 12:45). Due to current health risks with COVID, there will be no public viewing prior to the services. Funeral Services will also be streamed live through Facebook. Search for the event: "Vera Infanger's funeral Services" and join us virtually to celebrate her life.



She will be laid to rest in the Salmon Cemetery next to her sweetheart.



Vera was a fan of the Salmon Savages for over 80 years, even winning a District Championship for the Salmon Girls Basketball Team. For those who would like to donate in Vera's memory, she would be tickled if you would make sure that youth sports live on in Salmon, Idaho by donating to the new Lynch Sports Center.



Donations can be sent to: Salmon Education Foundation - Lynch Center PO Box 1227 Salmon, ID 83647



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store