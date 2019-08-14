|
Verda Grover Marshall, 88, of Idaho Falls, formerly of Shelley, passed away on August 9, 2019 at MorningStar Assisted Living facility in Idaho Falls surrounded by her family.
Verda was born February 16, 1931 in Blackfoot, Idaho to William Delbert and Ivy May Grover. She was the 8th of ten children. When she was about 3 years old, the family moved to Ashton. While there, her father passed away and she contracted polio, which left her with a limp the rest of her life. About that time, her family moved again to Rigby, Idaho where she attended school graduating from Rigby High School.
A year after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Neldon Marshall, in the Idaho Falls Temple. As they sought employment and education, they continued to move from Rexburg to Rigby, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Provo, and Eureka Utah, Shelley, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho before they finally settled back in Shelley, Idaho for the next 50 years. Along the way, they raised 10 children, which were the focus and pride of Verda's life. Verda had a strong testimony and faith in the Savior Jesus Christ. She supported Neldon in his career and church callings while caring for their children and serving in many church callings of her own, including Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society Presidency, Ward Music Chair, Organist, and Family History Missionary. She was also active in the schools and the community, advocating for the community swimming pool, libraries, new schools, and safe walking paths.
Verda was preceded in death by her parents William and Ivy May Grover, her husband Neldon Marshall, brothers Justin, Melvin, Daniel, and Merlin, and sisters Leora, Bertha, Lila, and Helen and son-in-law Kelly Smith. She is survived by her sister Idonna Baron of Washington, her ten children: Sharon Barnes (Larry) of Nampa, Idaho; Dennis Marshall (Paula) of Riverside, Idaho; Louise Street (Richard) of Shelley, Idaho; Douglas Marshall (Anneke) of Moreland, Idaho; Carolyn Posegate (Charles) of Blackfoot, Idaho; Kent Marshall (Sue) of Lindon, Utah; JoAnn Smith (Kelly - deceased) of Layton, Utah; Kevin Marshall (Kitty) of Queens Creek, Arizona; Terrol Marshall (Lori) of Pendleton, Oregon; Brian Marshall (Kristie) of Rigby, Idaho; 57 grandchildren, and 91 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 17, 2019 in the Shelley 1st/4th/8th Ward building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 184 North Park Avenue in Shelley Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 14, 2019