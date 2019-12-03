|
Verl Jackson Swearingen, 89 of Idaho Falls died October 24, 2019 at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Senior Living.Verl was born in Drain, Oregon to Perry Jackson Swearingen and Elna Rachel Burdett on September 9, 1930. He had one younger brother, Merl Swearingen who preceded him in death. While serving in the US Navy, Chief Petty Officer Swearingen married Ruth Cotter in Kodiak, Alaska on January 25, 1952. Verl and Ruth were married over 58 years before her passing. Ruth passed on December 31, 2010 in Idaho Falls, ID. The Swearingens have three children-Elaine Evans and her two children--Wade Christopher Evans and Travis Evans with his son, Connor Evans. Glenn Swearingen and his wife Linda and their two Children--Shelly Swearingen with her son Beckett and Ryan with his wife Gwen Swearingen. Cindy Swearingen Houck has three children, Caleb, Isaac with his wife Taylor, and Noelle with her husband Jake McKenney with their daughter, Viola.After leaving the US Navy, Verl went to work for AT&T/Pacific Northwest Bell and retired from US West in the late 1980s. Verl and Ruth lived in Redmond, Madras, Bend, Portland, and Oregon City, Oregon prior to moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 2010. Both Verl and Ruth were very active in church work with Full Gospel Business Men and Women's Aglow International. Verl served as an Church Elder, Little League Baseball Coach and was an active Outdoorsman. Verl was a committed family man. He rarely missed a Swearingen family reunion in Drain, Oregon or a grandchilds ballgame or a Redmond Choir Concert. He was a proud Papa to seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Verl leaves behind several nephews, nieces, cousins and many close friends.A celebration of life for Verl and Ruth will take place in Redmond, Oregon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. For more information contact Linda Swearingen at [email protected]
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019