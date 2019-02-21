Resources More Obituaries for Verla Hickman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verla Hickman

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Verla Bingham Hickman passed away on February 18, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. Though we sorrow to be away from her for a season, we celebrate her life and her joyful reunion with her husband Winston, all her siblings, and her parents.



Verla Bingham Hickman was born on June 21, 1922 in Ogden, Utah, to her parents Norman Fife Bingham and Ellen Garner Bingham, being the youngest of six children. During her time at Weber State College in 1942, she dated Winston Hickman, a young man she had known casually at Ogden High. They married on May 8, 1943, and then were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on July 7, 1944.



Verla and Winston moved frequently during their first years of marriage while he served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. For most of their married years, however, they lived in Idaho Falls, ID, where Winston worked at the National Reactor Testing Station and Verla focused on raising their children Larry, Craig, Deborah, and Mark. At the end of her life, Verla would call "being a mother and raising four wonderful children" her "greatest accomplishment." Verla also dedicated herself to fulfilling a variety of callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to serving in the community.



Verla and Winston served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ to northern California, after which they relocated to Utah. After Winston's passing, Verla followed her beloved daughter Debbie to Arizona where she was lovingly cared for her during her final three years of life.



Wherever she lived, Verla made friends and filled others with light. She and Winston celebrated over 72 years of marriage.



Verla is survived by her four children, thirteen grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear Winston, the "star of her life." She will be buried next to him in the Ogden City Cemetery in Ogden, UT.



Funeral services will be held at the LDS Lorin Farr 6th Ward Building, 770 15th St., in Ogden on Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m. with a viewing at noon. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019