Resources More Obituaries for Verle Metcalf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verle Metcalf

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Verle Smith Metcalf, 93, of Idaho Falls passed away February 3, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his family and Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



He was born June 12, 1925, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Carl Russell and Agnes Smith Metcalf. He attended schools in the area and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Army at age 18 and served valiantly during World War II attaining the rank of Staff Sargent.



After the war Verle continued his education by attending Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree. While in Pocatello, he met a young woman by the name of Margaret Reynolds who would soon become his wife. Verle and Margaret were married in Idaho Falls and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Margaret preceded him in death on November 29, 2012.



Verle began working for Phillips Petroleum and other various site contractors in the Human Resources and Salary Administration Departments. He also worked in San Diego for Rohr Aircraft Manufacturers and in Washington D.C. for the Department of Energy. After Verle and Margaret retired they spent time traveling and attending Utah Jazz Games.



Verle was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various callings. He enjoyed reading, fly fishing, experimental aircraft, and restoring antique cars.



He is survived by his children, Craig R. (Lynn) Metcalf of Blackfoot, ID; Marilyn (Rod) Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID and Tim Metcalf of Idaho Falls, ID; close family friend, Jeannie Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Sharon Hjelm of Blackfoot, ID and Valerie Montgomery of Idaho Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and four siblings, Farrell Metcalf, Keith Metcalf, Darwin Metcalf and Valene Metcalf.



Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Summerfield Ward (3721 Shadow Mountain Trail) with Michael Griffin officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-11:15 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery with veterans rites performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries