Verlene Landon
1935 - 2020
Verlene May (Turner) Landon, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho left this earth on November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Thayne, WY to Louis and Wanda Turner.

She was survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Ray Landon, her sons, Dan Baker (Carol) of Bancroft, ID, Ivan (Debi) Landon of Shelley, ID, daughters Tammy (Steve) Adams of Shelley, ID, Pam (Kevin) Pettingill of Idaho Falls, ID, Kim (Dan) Sharp of Idaho Falls, ID, 20 grandchildren, and 68 great grandchildren.

Her greatest joy was always her family. Her unconditional love and influence will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Jameston Ward Chapel (1101 East 1250 North) in Shelley. The funeral will be broadcast live for those wishing to watch it remotely. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
