1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Vern Ward Christensen, 91, of Idaho Falls, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Morningstar Senior Living. He was under the care of Solace Hospice.



Vern was born February 11, 1928, in Rigby, Idaho, to Deloy and Bertha Ward Christensen. He grew up in Rigby and Iona. He attended high school in Iona.



He was a member of the US Army and served in Japan in World War II.



He married Betty Lou Mains in Idaho Falls on August 19, 1948.



She is survived by her wife, Betty Christensen of Idaho Falls; son, Darrel (Kathy) Christensen of Ammon; daughter, Debi (Jack) Carroll of Ringgold, Georgia; son, Dan (Becca Lambert) Christensen of Ammon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of a service, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bonneville County Veterans Team, 3125 Rawson, Ammon, Idaho, 83406.



