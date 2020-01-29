|
Vern Jay Liljenquist, 95, passed away on January 26th, at the Beehive Home in American Fork, Utah, from natural causes. He was born in Rexburg, on April 24, 1924, to Otto E. Liljenquist and Ivy Mae Allen Liljenquist, the 8th of 9 children. He attended Rexburg schools and graduated from Madison High in 1942, where he lettered in tennis and was the school's newspaper editor.
During WW II, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 and was sent to North Carolina and Louisiana for paratrooper training. He later deployed with the 11th Airborne Division, the Angels, to the Southwest Pacific, where he was stationed in New Guinea. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he returned to Rexburg.
He became employed by the Liberty Department Store in Rexburg, working in the men's clothing section and in 1948, married Marjorie Poulson of Salem. A year later he and Ferrel Nelson opened Vern & Ferrel's Men's Store and the business operated on Rexburg's Main Street for 50 years. During the 1950s, he was a member of the Jaycees and helped organize Rexburg's first Little League Baseball Program. He later served in the Lion's Club and was elected president of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce in 1963. He also served on the Madison District 321 school board for 3 terms, serving his last 2 terms as board chairman.
In 1985, he and his wife were called to serve an LDS mission to the Washington, D.C. area, where they assisted refugees from Southeast Asia settling into the United States.
During his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He moved with his wife to Escondido, California, for a few years, then later returned to Rexburg. He also enjoyed putting together family photo albums and doing some traveling. During his later years he endured several health challenges and prior to his wife's passing in January, 2017, was moved to an assisted living home in Utah.
He is survived by his four children, Vern H. (Susan) Liljenquist of West Jordan, Utah; Shauna (Mark) Shaltry of St. Anthony; Bob (Tim Nee) Liljenquist of West Hartford, Connecticut; and Brad (Shelley) Liljenquist of Alpine, Utah; 13 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 8 siblings, and a grandson.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at the Beehive Home in American Fork, Utah, who attended to Vern's needs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rexburg Hans Jensen Post 3012.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1st, at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31st, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, February 1st, from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be at the Rexburg Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 29, 2020