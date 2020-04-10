|
Vernal Clarence Rydalch passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 85 years old and lived a wonderful life. Vernal was an Idaho man, born and bred. He grew up with his parents, Clarence and Rada, and his siblings, DeWaine and Della Jean, in Plano on a potato farm. He attended high school at Sugar Salem High School and spent happy years there playing basketball, football, and being involved in every activity he could get himself invited to. He graduated in 1952. Vernal attended Ricks College. While there, he played basketball and football for all four years. He loved most sports and supported the local high school and university athletic programs.
During his college years, he met his wife, Ann Davis. He said that he remembered her as the most beautiful girl in the world when she was crowned Homecoming Queen. Together they transferred to Idaho State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Bacteriology and Chemistry. They were married on June 14, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple and spent nearly 63 years together raising their family. Vernal said he was blessed to have a wonderful family with beautiful children. One of his favorite activities was taking family portraits when everyone got together.
Vernal worked first at the LDS Hospital which became the Riverview Hospital and finally EIRMC for over 40 years as a medical technologist. He also served as Bonneville County Coroner for 32 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings with the most recent being Executive Secretary.
Vernal said he liked to "fish and hunt, hunt and fish". He took many trips to Alaska to do both with friends and family. His family treasured his unique words of wisdom aptly named "Vernalisms" and will miss hearing "Hello Uglier Than Me!" very dearly. The world will never be the same without his rice pudding and raspberry jam, his larger than life laugh, his indescribable character, personal integrity, and his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Rydalch of Ammon; his sister, Della Jean (Buzz) Harris of South Jordan, UT; his super six children: Matt (Sally) Rydalch of Roy, UT, Brett (Elaine) Rydalch of Highland, UT, Lisa Maley of Idaho Falls, Doug (Julie) Rydalch of Idaho Falls, Lori (Lon) McNamara of Idaho Falls, and Lynette (Tim) O'Loughlin of Pleasant Grove, UT; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with 5 more great-grands on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, DeWaine, his great-granddaughter, Abigail Buffat, and son-in-law, Thomas Maley.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, April 17, at Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The graveside service will be streamed live via Facebook Live on Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary/. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 10, 2020