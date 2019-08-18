|
|
Vernon "Ray" Brumfield, age 76, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, from complications with Alzheimer's at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Ray was born January 27, 1943, in American Falls, Idaho, to Vernon Leroy Brumfield and Betty Ryan.
Ray attended Snake River High School and Graduated from I.S.U. with a degree in Upholstery. Ray owned and operated "Ray's Upholstery" for over 55 years. He had a passion for sewing and therefore loved every minute of it.
Ray married Beverly Newsome in 1967. Ray and Beverly had 4 daughters: Tawny, Tera, Tasha and Tiffany. They were later divorced. In 2005, Ray married Shirley McLaws.
Ray was a member of the Baptist Church, and later attended the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot.
Ray is survived by his wife: Shirley, daughters: Tera (Reid) Hansen, Tasha (Gus) Grimmett, Tiffany (Jeb) Grimmett. Stepson: Jody McLaws. Grandchildren: Kolton, Kash, Kaden, Gabriel, Raegan, Madison, Mitchell, Major, Cassidy, and Cody.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tawny, and his brother Lee.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 South University in Blackfoot, Idaho. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service also at the church.
The family would like to thank Cara Fitzgerald, Comfort Home Care, and Signature Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019