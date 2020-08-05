Vernon Lawrence Cannon passed away on August 2, 2020, surrounded by his family after losing a courageous battle to cancer.
Vernon was born on April 30, 1970 to Wanda (Kuhn) and James Cannon in Blackfoot.
Vernon attended Blackfoot High School and got his first job working for the city during the summer when he was 16. Over the years, Vernon worked his way up to Superintendent of the Water Department.
On December 18, 1993, Vernon married Serena Wilcox and together they had three sons, Tevin, Kyle, and Trenton.
Vernon's hobbies included fishing, camping, playing pranks on friends and family, spending time with his grandchildren, helping others, and watching the San Francisco 49ers beat everyone else's teams. Vernon was most known as a selfless and caring person, focusing on helping family and friends over himself.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Serena; children, Tevin (Macy) Cannon of Pocatello, Kyle Cannon of Blackfoot, Trenton (Amanda) Cannon of Blackfoot; and Brittany (Steven) Wood; his mother Wanda (Wall) Lew; three siblings Michelle (John) Cannon of Blackfoot, Chris Cannon of Blackfoot, and Shannon Cannon of Blackfoot; four grandchildren, Aliya, Jameson, Emma, and Oaklynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Vernon is preceded in death by his father, James Cannon.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and again for one hour prior to the services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed, and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.