Vey Lenore Sawyer McNally, 94 years, peacefully passed to her Heavenly home on April 7, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born in Shelley, Idaho, on February 16, 1926, to Mary Arave Sawyer and Elvin Sawyer. She attended school in Idaho Falls and lived in Shelley and Idaho Falls until the time of her passing at her home.
One thing that Vey repeated often was "Life is precious!", and she indeed lived a full, love-filled life. She spoke of wonderful memories as a child playing with her siblings and fun times visiting her grandmother's farm. She participated in playing sports in high school. As young parents of a large family, she and her husband Jack loved taking their children on annual camping and water-skiing trips, often including other families. Church activities were always paramount and many close, life-long friendships were formed over the years. She was an avid gardener and spent enjoyable hours tending to her flowers, apple trees, and vegetable garden- and always had children and grandchildren as helpers. To her, everything was better when done as a family. She led a very active life including daily walks and involvement in a variety of church callings. People will also remember her as an owner of residential rental units that she remodeled and managed herself for many years. Vey was widowed at age 36 and successfully raised 6 children. She never remarried because as she told her children, she'd already married the love of her life. We all knew that her eternal marriage was constantly in the forefront of her mind.
After her children were raised, she was called by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to a proselytizing mission in Indiana. At its conclusion, she served two missions at the Genealogy Library in Salt Lake City. Her life was devoted to service, to others in need, and also to supporting grandchildren on missions. She offered her home as a safe haven to family members and others, always making them feel welcome and wanted. One of the highlights in her later life was having old friends over for games and socializing, which she did often. Those get-togethers were so important and meaningful and something she eagerly looked forward to.
Vey is survived by daughter, Jana Neilson (Tad) of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Jolene Hall (Doug) of Idaho Falls; son, Scott McNally (Judy) of Mountain Home, ID; daughter, Jennifer Mulberry (Ken) of Island Park and Kimberly, ID; and daughter, Jill Sheppard (Ken) of St. George, UT. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, as well as 54 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and a sister; husband, Jack Thomas McNally; and daughter Jackie Burke (Wallace). Also preceding her was grandson, Jake Mulberry; twin grandsons, Matthew and Timothy Mulberry; and three great-grandchildren, Michael Craner, Brynna Frankel, and Nayeli Mulberry.
Vey will be remembered by many, as one of her best friends stated, "the truest kind of friend that anyone could ever have," and by her children, grandchildren, and extended family as loving and much-loved, gentle, fun, giving, grateful, and a stable and supportive rock.
A gathering to remember and honor Vey's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2020