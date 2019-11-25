|
|
|
Vicki Lee Hansen Scott, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, of a pulmonary embolism following shoulder surgery.
Vicki was born May 28, 1949, to Roy and Maggie Nichols Hansen, in Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Highland High School in 1967. She attended Idaho State University studying business.
She married Gary Scott and moved to Texas. She gained four stepkids and many grandchildren. She adored her Texas family as if they were her own.
In 2014, after unexpectedly losing her husband, her sisters convinced her to return to Idaho to be with her other family (her 3 crazy sisters).
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Scott; her mother and stepfather Maggie and Charlie Neitzel; her father and stepmother Roy and Elaine Hansen; her brother Rick Hansen, her nephews: Rickie Paul Hansen and Jason Young.
She leaves behind her sisters: Cheryl Bartausky of Blackfoot, Idaho, Chuckie Neitzel of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Janet Neitzel of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brothers: Ken Neitzel of North Platte, Nebraska and David Hansen of Blackfoot, Idaho; stepsisters: Linda (Ron) Lindsey of Texas and Frankie (Baron) Truesdell of Texas; stepbrothers: Richard (Jenny) Holzaphelof Utah, Brent Taylor of Idaho, and Chris (Holly) Taylor of Colorado; stepchildren: Steven (Ellen) Scott of Texas, Gary (Monica) Scott of Texas, Jamie (Jimmie) Haining of Texas. and Kristie Scott Clark of Texas; 6 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of life will be held from 2-6:00 p.m., November 29, 2019, at The Arbor Event Center, 665 John Adams Parkway, Idaho Falls (just north of IF High School). She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
We love you Vic-life as we know it will never be the same.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 25, 2019