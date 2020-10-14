Vickie L Raduechel, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 13, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Vickie was born September 24, 1945, in Elsinore, Utah, to Donald Leroy Johnson and Betty Irene Lee Johnson. She grew up in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School. She went on to attend Ricks College, beauty school, and later obtained her Real Estate license. She worked as a medical administrative assistant.
Vickie married Elmer Duncan Raduechel on March 25, 2009, in Blackfoot, Idaho, and they made their home in Idaho Falls. There, she was a member of the Catholic church and enjoyed participating in church activities and volunteering at the RCIA. She also enjoyed creating crafts, playing golf, and collecting items. She was a proud owner of My Honey and Me craft boutique. She'll be remembered as a natural caregiver, and she always believed that it was more important to be true to her faith than popular. She will be dearly missed.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Elmer; daughters, Debbie R. (Tann) Julius of Idaho, and Gabrielle (Rob) Palamino of Australia; sons, Matthew (Monica) Raduechel and Andrew (Kris) Raduechel, both of Nebraska; brother, Brent A. Johnson of Alaska; sisters, Ann Shuri (Will) Rodriguez of Texas, Becky Sue (Ken) Louk of Idaho, and Pam Barney of Idaho; 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Douglas L. Johnson and Glade Barney; sister, Trina Barney; and a grandson, DJ Southwick.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street. A Rosary will be held Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Idaho Falls.
