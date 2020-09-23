Victor Whitney Klingonsmith died 09/20/2020 in Rexburg, Idaho. Whitney was born on 07/29/1937 in Parowan, Utah, to Philip Klingonsmith and Edythe Whitney. He is survived by a brother, Tim, and two sisters, Winnie and Jill. He is also survived by his nine children: Chris, Victoria, Jared, Tiffany, Jeremy, April, Heidi, Letitia, and and Jodie. He was the proud grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Whitney will be sorely missed. For more information, visit Legacy.com
and search Rexburg, Idaho.