Vincent Winn Larson, 70, of Firth, passed away September 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He died after a courageous battle with cancer.
Vince was born June 11, 1949, in Shelley, ID, to John Warland Larson and Lois Catron Larson. He grew up and spent his whole life in Firth, graduating from Firth High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelors of Education.
On February 7, 1980, he married Cynda Kay Skillings in Firth, Idaho. They raised seven children together, Michelle, Vincent, Heather, Jason, Hillary, Hailey, and Josh. Vince and Cynda made their home in Firth, Idaho, where Vince taught school for 25 years and was the Mayor of Firth for 13 years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as ward clerk, Sunday school teacher and chorister. He enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing, camping, hiking, biking and long walks. He also volunteered at the fire department for over 30 years.
Vince is survived by his wife, Cynda Kay Larson of Firth, ID; daughter, Michelle (Don) Simper of Greenriver, WY; son, Vincent (Brianne) Larson of Firth, ID; daughter, Heather (Doug) Barrie of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jason Larson of Firth, ID; daughter, Hillary (Scott) Pemberton of Salem, OR; daughter, Hailey (Justin) Smith of Boise, ID; son, Joshua (Erika) Larson of Nampa, ID; brother, John (Betty) Larson of Rigby, ID; 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warland and Lois Larson and his sisters, Ann Lyon and Lael Fox.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Basalt Ward, 823 North 6758 East, with Bishop Drew Park, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Basalt Ward, 823 North 6758 East, and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 4, 2019