After a five-year struggle with dementia, Viola M. Harris peacefully passed away on the 21st of February, 2020, at Legacy House of Logan, Utah. She was born on the 26th of October, 1935, in Arimo, Idaho, to James C. and Thelma Myers. She valued her education and was an honor student, graduating in 1953 from North Marsh High School. Throughout her life, she focused upon detail and perfection, effectively serving as the office manager for a respected cardiologist. She was a loving and giving person making friends with everyone she met. On five separate occasions, she served as a Relief Society president and also devoted twenty years serving as a temple worker. She is survived by her husband, Gary D. Harris, three children, and seven grandchildren. A viewing will take place from 6-8 pm, Friday, February 28, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Graveside services will be at 9 am Saturday February 29, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 25, 2020