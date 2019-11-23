Home

Violet Purrington


1930 - 2019
Violet Purrington passed away November 22, 2019 in Heber Utah. Violet was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on March 23, 1930 to Charles Ray and Martha Campbell. She grew up attending schools in Idaho Falls and graduated in 1948. Violet married Stanley Purrington that same year and resided in Idaho Falls for many years enjoying friends and family. They eventually moved to four other states and finally to Utah. Violet was proceeded in death by her husband Stanley and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Richard) Maynes of Oakley, Utah and Wendy Purrington of Vineyard, Utah, four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Thanks to the staff and residents at Abbington Assisted Living in Heber, Utah as well as Intermountain Hospice. Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 23, 2019
