1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Virginia Lee Fink, 83, of Idaho Falls passed away April 14, 2019 at MorningStar of Idaho Falls. She was born August 11,1935 to George and Lilian Kurtz Fink in Forsyth, Montana.



Virginia spent her early years on a farm/ranch in Howard Valley. She was the eldest child out of 7 - 4 girls and 3 boys. She spent much of her time looking after her sisters and brothers, for which she is much loved. She also spent many hours helping her mother cook for this large family where she became an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for others for the rest of her life.



She graduated from Forsyth High School and went on to obtain a teacher's degree from Eastern Montana University Billings. There she met her best friend, Delores Pederson. They both moved to Wolf Point, Montana to begin a long career of teaching children in the public schools. Virginia loved the children and they loved her in return. Many of her former students fondly remember her. She touched their lives for years to come, in many ways. She was also a wonderful, loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Virginia had a strong faith and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she made many friends and was a testament to her faith. It was a major part of her life. She also learned to love her new church, Hope Lutheran, in Idaho Falls.



Wonderful memories were made through the many trips she, and Delores, enjoyed with family. She loved nature, all animals, plants, and especially birds. She had bird feeders in her back yard and fed many, many birds. Virginia also enjoyed working in her huge garden and fed many rabbits - not by choice. Her greatest joy was showing off her flower garden and visiting scenic places. As an avid reader, Virginia had a curiosity about the world around her that she shared with her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and Delores.



Survivors include sisters, Margee Cramer of Las Vegas NV, Dixie Tillitt (David) of Idaho Falls ID, Donna Flagg (Dave) of Pittsburgh, PA, and brothers, Joe Fink (Barbara) of Sioux Falls, SD, Tom Fink (Nikki) of Bozeman MT, and Henry Fink (Teresa) of Forsyth MT. She had many beloved nieces and nephews.



Our family wishes to thank the staff at Morningstar and Encompass Hospice for their personal and loving care. We are extremely grateful for their help in making Virginia's life as comfortable as possible.



Virginia was a kind, sweet person and will be greatly missed by her family. We all loved her so much.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls, with a visitation from 1-1:45 p.m. prior at the church. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23rd at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wolf Point, Montana. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MorningStar Reflection Center or to a in Virginia's honor. Published in Post Register on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.